Gujarat: Clean chit to Health Minister Shankar Chaudhary in fake MBA degree case

Patan police has given clean chit to Gujarat Health Minister Shankar Chaudhary in the alleged fake MBA degree case. The police have concluded in its report that “prima facie it doesn’t seem that the opponent’s (Chaudhary) MBA qualification is fake”. The police report is based on the Gujarat High Court direction which had ordered Patan police to probe the case and lodge an FIR if an offence is made out. The court had also ordered the police to hand over the investigation report to petitioner Farsu Goklani, a local Congress leader. Goklani was given the report on Monday. When contacted, he said that he will challenge the report as it suppressed true information.

In the report, Chaudhary has been quoted as saying that he passed Class X exams in 1987 and in 2011 he passed Class XII exams from K B Vakil Vidyalay, Radhanpur. It has been mentioned in the report that Chaudhary completed “Diploma in Business Administration (DBA) from National Institute of Management on the basis of Class X certificate in 2007 and in 2009, he secured his MBA degree.

Goklani had moved in the High Court as well as in the Supreme Court, seeking action against Chuadhary for producing fake MBA degree and sought cancellation of his election. The courts had dismissed his petition. In another plea, the HC had directed the local police to inquire and take appropriate action.