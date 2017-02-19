Gujarat CID forms committee to monitor Naliya gangrape probe

The Gujarat CID on Sunday formed a committee to monitor the on-going probe into the Naliya gangrape case by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which arrested four local BJP leaders for their alleged involvement in the crime. The four-member committee of police officials attached to state CID has been constituted on Sunday by Additional DGP, CID-Crime and Railways, Ashish Bhatia, through a notification.

The committee comprises — Inspector General S S Trivedi, Superintendent of Police Sujata Majmudar, Deputy SP Rishikesh Upadhyay and Police Inspector K R Dimri. As per the notification issued by Bhatia, the main task of the committee is to monitor the ongoing probe in to the gangrape case. The committee will be required to review the probe done by the SIT in the case till date and make sure that the investigations are headed in a right direction.

Further, the notification stated that the members are required to submit progress report to higher authorities every week. “The main purpose of this committee is to monitor the probe being done by SIT and to ensure that the investigation is on the right path, we may also provide suggestions to it as and when required,” said Trivedi. Gujarat Government formed an SIT, headed by Kutch LCB Police Inspector J M Aal earlier this month to probe the charges of gangrape levelled by a married lady against nine persons in her FIR at Naliya police station.

The SIT has till date arrested eight persons who allegedly raped the victim in Naliya on several occasions. Those arrested include four local BJP leaders, who are now suspended from the party. In the FIR, the 24-year-old victim alleged that she was raped by at least nine persons on different occasions a year ago. She alleged that the accused run a sex racket in Kutch district where they blackmail women by making their obscene videos.