Gujarat Budget 2018 LIVE updates: Nitin Patel presents Rupani govt’s first budget, Opposition stages walkout

Gujarat Finance Minister Nitin Patel is presenting the Vijay Rupani-led BJP government’s first budget of the 14th Assembly. Finance Minister Nitin Patel said in the Assembly that fiscal deficit of Gujarat was at a record low of 1.42 per cent of GSDP. He also added that revenue surplus of state increased from Rs 1704 cr in 2015-16 to Rs 5947 cr in 2016-17.

On Monday, BJP MLA from Vadodara Rajendra Trivedi was unanimously elected as Speaker. It was the first day of the Budget session. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani proposed his name and it was backed by the opposition Congress legislative party. Last week, Rupani had said that the budget will have special focus on farmers and villages. “Many schemes will be introduced. There is no dearth of money,” Rupani had said.

