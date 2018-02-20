Gujarat Budget 2018 LIVE updates: Nitin Patel presents Rupani govt’s first budget, Opposition stages walkout

Gujarat Finance Minister Nitin Patel is presenting the Vijay Rupani-led BJP government’s first budget of the 14th Assembly. Finance Minister Nitin Patel said in the Assembly that fiscal deficit of Gujarat was at a record low of 1.42 per cent of GSDP. He also added that revenue surplus of state increased from Rs 1704 cr in 2015-16 to Rs 5947 cr in 2016-17.
On Monday, BJP MLA from Vadodara Rajendra Trivedi was unanimously elected as Speaker. It was the first day of the Budget session. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani proposed his name and it was backed by the opposition Congress legislative party. Last week, Rupani had said that the budget will have special focus on farmers and villages. “Many schemes will be introduced. There is no dearth of money,” Rupani had said.
The government announced that all accredited press reporters will be provided free passes in GSRTC Volvo buses.
The Alang Ship recycling yard will get Rs 20 crore for modernisation
The government has allocated Rs four crore for 'Project Lion'. The project aims to provide safeguards to the Asiatic lion from extinction.
The government said 10 schemes at a cost of Rs 2800 cr has been started in tribal areas for providing drinking water to those residing in those areas.
For the economically backward, the government has announced Rs 506 cr. This will be alloted to the Gujarat Binanamat Educational & Economical Development Corporation.
The government has allocated a provision of Rs 1 crore to start four new cyber crime police stations. These will be in Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot and Mehsana.
Nitin Patel announced in his budget a provision of Rs 100 cr for bio-mining projects at Pirana dumping site at Ahmedabad
A provision of Rs 592 cr has been announced for metro train project in Ahmedabad.
Aside from the Narmada river allocation, the government has announced a provision of Rs 488 cr for protecting the Narmada canal from unexpected flood waters and for canal automation work.
The Gujarat government has announced a provision of Rs 899 cr for the construction of Statute of Unity - Sardar Patel statue.
Opposition Congress has staged a walkout from Gujarat Assembly over the issue of Narmada water and MSP on groundnut. The MLAs left the House as soon as Deputy CM Nitin Patel started presenting state budget. Some Congress MLAs threw groundnuts in the House.
A provision of Rs 780 cr has been made to provide opportunities of employment and vocations to youths, Nitin Patel announced in the Budget. He also announced that 30,000 new recruitments will be made by the Gujarat government in the next fiscal.
There is also a provision of Rs 14895 cr for Narmada, water resources and water supply
The government has also announced a provision of Rs 1921 crore to provide 1.22 lakh new agriculture power connections
Remember the sea plane that Modi took before the Gujarat elections? A provision of Rs 30 crore has been allocated for sea plane services and the development of new airports.
Finance Minister Nitin Patel in his budget speech announced a budget size of Rs 1,83,666 crore for FY 2018-19 up from Rs 1.72 lakh crore the previous year.
The government has announced a provision of Rs 22 crore to develop Modhera as a solar energy based international tourist destination.
Not just GTU, Gujarat University will get Rs 42 crore to set up a Research Park on its campus. We'll have to wait for details to know more.
The government has proposed to start 51 new food centres in addition to 87 under the Sharamik Annapurna Yojana. For this, the government has allocated Rs 80 crore.
The government has also announced a provision of Rs 280 cr for development of Dholera SIR. Dholera SIR comes under the DMIC Project with an aim to make it a global manufacturing hub.
In education, the government has announced a provision of Rs 13 cr for a new campus of Gujarat Techonological University.
Nitin Patel has also announced that the government will make a provision of Rs 2 crore for starting a boat ambulance service in coastal areas of the state.
The government has announced a provision of Rs 1 crore to start the Gujarat Perinatology Institute at civil hospital in Ahmedabad.