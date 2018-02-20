Gujarat Budget 2018 LIVE updates: Nitin Patel presents Rupani govt’s first budget, Opposition stages walkout

  • Associate Sponsor
Gujarat Budget 2018: Deputy CM Nitin Patel is presenting the budget for the financial year.

On Monday, BJP MLA from Vadodara Rajendra Trivedi was unanimously elected as Speaker. It was the first day of the Budget session. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani proposed his name and it was backed by the opposition Congress legislative party. Last week, Rupani had said that the budget will have special focus on farmers and villages. "Many schemes will be introduced. There is no dearth of money," Rupani had said.

On Monday, BJP MLA from Vadodara Rajendra Trivedi was unanimously elected as Speaker. It was the first day of the Budget session. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani proposed his name and it was backed by the opposition Congress legislative party. Last week, Rupani had said that the budget will have special focus on farmers and villages. “Many schemes will be introduced. There is no dearth of money,” Rupani had said.

  1. 2:39PM
    20 Feb, 18
    Benefits for the media

    The government announced that all  accredited press reporters will be provided free passes in GSRTC Volvo buses.

  2. 2:37PM
    20 Feb, 18
    Recycling plant gets Rs 20 crore

    The Alang Ship recycling yard will get Rs 20 crore for modernisation

  3. 2:36PM
    20 Feb, 18
    Project Lion

    The government has allocated Rs four crore for 'Project Lion'. The project aims to provide safeguards to the Asiatic lion from extinction. 

  4. 2:31PM
    20 Feb, 18
    Clean drinking water

    The government said 10 schemes at a cost of Rs 2800 cr has been started in tribal areas for providing drinking water to those residing in those areas.

  5. 2:29PM
    20 Feb, 18
    Allocation for economically backward

    For the economically backward, the government has announced Rs 506 cr. This will be alloted to the Gujarat Binanamat Educational & Economical Development Corporation.

  7. 2:23PM
    20 Feb, 18
    Cyber crime control gets a boost

    The government has allocated a provision of Rs 1 crore to start four new cyber crime police stations. These will be in Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot and Mehsana.

  8. 2:21PM
    20 Feb, 18
    Bio-mining projects

    Nitin Patel announced in his budget a provision of Rs 100 cr for bio-mining projects at Pirana dumping site at Ahmedabad

  9. 2:18PM
    20 Feb, 18
    Good news for Ahmedabad

    A provision of Rs 592 cr has been announced for metro train project in Ahmedabad.

  10. 2:16PM
    20 Feb, 18
    Rs 488 crore for protecting Narmada canal

    Aside from the Narmada river allocation, the government has announced a provision of Rs 488 cr for protecting the Narmada canal from unexpected flood waters and for canal automation work.

  11. 2:13PM
    20 Feb, 18
    Statue of Unity gets Rs 899 crore

    The Gujarat government has announced a provision of Rs 899 cr for the construction of Statute of Unity - Sardar Patel statue.

  12. 2:10PM
    20 Feb, 18
    Opposition MLAs throw peanuts in the House

    Opposition Congress has staged a walkout from Gujarat Assembly over the issue of Narmada water and MSP on groundnut. The MLAs left the House as soon as Deputy CM Nitin Patel started presenting state budget. Some Congress MLAs threw groundnuts in the House.

  13. 2:08PM
    20 Feb, 18
    Jobs for youth

    A provision of Rs 780 cr has been made to provide opportunities of employment and vocations to youths, Nitin Patel announced in the Budget. He also announced that 30,000 new recruitments will be made by the Gujarat government in the next fiscal.

  14. 2:06PM
    20 Feb, 18
    Fiscal deficit at record low

    Fiscal deficit of Gujarat at record low of 1.42% of GSDP, Finance Minister Nitin Patel said in the Assembly. He also added that revenue surplus of state increased from Rs 1704 cr in 2015-16 to Rs 5947 cr in 2016-17.

  15. 2:05PM
    20 Feb, 18
    Narmada gets Rs 14895 cr

    There is also a provision of Rs 14895 cr for Narmada, water resources and water supply

  16. 2:04PM
    20 Feb, 18
    New agriculture power connections

    The government has also announced a provision of Rs 1921 crore to provide 1.22 lakh new agriculture power connections

  17. 2:02PM
    20 Feb, 18
    Sea plane gets a boost

    Remember the sea plane that Modi took before the Gujarat elections? A provision of Rs 30 crore has been allocated for sea plane services and the development of new airports.

  18. 2:01PM
    20 Feb, 18
    Rs 1,83,666 crore budget

    Finance Minister Nitin Patel in his budget speech announced a budget size of Rs 1,83,666 crore for FY 2018-19 up from Rs 1.72 lakh crore the previous year.

  19. 1:59PM
    20 Feb, 18
    Solar tourism?

    The government has announced a provision of Rs 22 crore to develop Modhera as a solar energy based international tourist destination.

  20. 1:59PM
    20 Feb, 18
    Gujarat University to get Research Park

    Not just GTU, Gujarat University will get Rs 42 crore to set up a Research Park on its campus. We'll have to wait for details to know more.

  21. 1:58PM
    20 Feb, 18
    Sharamik Annapurna Yojana

    The government has proposed to start 51 new food centres in addition to 87 under the Sharamik Annapurna Yojana. For this, the government has allocated Rs 80 crore.

  22. 1:56PM
    20 Feb, 18
    Dholera SIR gets Rs 280 cr

    The government has also announced a provision of Rs 280 cr for development of Dholera SIR. Dholera SIR comes under the DMIC Project with an aim to make it a global manufacturing hub.

  23. 1:54PM
    20 Feb, 18
    Nitin Patel arrives to present the budget

    An earlier photo of Deputy CM and Finance Minister Nitin  Patel 

  24. 1:53PM
    20 Feb, 18
    GTU gets more funding

    In education, the government has announced a provision of Rs 13 cr for a new campus of Gujarat Techonological University.

  25. 1:52PM
    20 Feb, 18
    Boat Ambulance in coastal areas

    Nitin Patel has also announced that the government will make a provision of Rs 2 crore for starting a boat ambulance service in coastal areas of the state.

  26. 1:51PM
    20 Feb, 18
    Rs 1 crore for Perinatology Institute

    The government has announced a provision of Rs 1 crore to start the Gujarat Perinatology Institute at civil hospital in Ahmedabad.

