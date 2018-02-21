Gujarat Budget 2018: In job matrix, govt banks on private sector, self-employment

Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel. (Express Archive) Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel. (Express Archive)

With the demand for jobs becoming a rallying point among the youths, the BJP government on Tuesday promised to create employment avenues for 7.5 lakh youths and has set aside Rs 785 crore for it. However, the government has set a target of hiring directly only 30,000 youths in the next one year, which is just 4 per cent of the entire employment the government wants to generate.

Of the targeted 7.5 lakh jobs to be generated, the government wants four lakh youths to be hired by private sector through job fairs, where the government will play the role of an enabler. A sum of Rs 5 crore has been set aside to organise “Rojgar Bharti Melas”, which will be held from taluka to state level. “About four lakh youths will get employment opportunities in various private units through rojgar melas (job fairs)… It is expected that approximately four lakh people will get opportunities for employment in private units through these melas,” said Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said while presenting the budget on Tuesday.

To encourage youths get job in private sector, the government also plans to pay apprenticeship, ranging between Rs 3,000-1,500 to about one lakh youths joining as apprentice in factories, hotels, hospitals, banks, etc. The money paid for one year under the Mukhyamantri Apprenticeship Scheme will be over and above the remuneration paid by the respective employers.

Of the remaining 3.5 lakh jobs to be generated, the government wants 3.2 lakh youths to be self employed.

The government will also encourage youths to set up milch animal farms for self employment. According to Patel, an assistance upto Rs 3 lakh per farm will be provided for setting up 12 milch animal farms. The government has made a provision of Rs 140 crore to provide assistance for raising up total of 5,000 such farms during the first year. “This scheme will provide employment opportunities to about 25,000 people,” Patel said.

Under the Mukhyamantri Gramoday Yojana, the government also aims to provide assistance to 50,000 skilled and semi-skilled workers and micro and small enterpreneurs in rural areas to start welding work, carpentry, masonry, pottery, shoemaking and other similar jobs.

“Our government will provide interest subvention upto 6 per cent under the new Mukhyamantri Gramoday Yojana. Also, additional 2 per cent interest subvention will be provided to women, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and divyang persons, for which a provision of Rs 60 cr has been made,” the Deputy CM said.

About Rs 50 crore has been set aside for the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Corporations to provide loans to about 5000 beneficiaries for self-employment and starting small-scale units. Similarly, Rs 147 crore has been allocated to provide subsidy to 40,000 youths seeking self-employment opportunities under the Bajpai Bankable Scheme.

Apart from this, state government will also give a monthly assistance of Rs 3,200 to male workers and Rs 4,000 to females workers for five years under the Apparel and Garment Policy that was announced last year.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App