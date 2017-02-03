Gujarat: BSF seizes three more Pakistan boats in Kutch

Kaziranga: Villagers commute by rowing boats in a flooded village near Kaziranga National Park on Tuesday. PTI Photo Kaziranga: Villagers commute by rowing boats in a flooded village near Kaziranga National Park on Tuesday. PTI Photo

Three abandoned Pakistani fishing boats have been seized by the Border Security Force (BSF) near Sir Creek area of Kutch district in Gujarat. No fishermen were apprehend, official sources said on Thursday.

“One boat was recovered Thursday morning around 5 am, while two others were recovered from the same region on Wednesday evening. These three seizures are in addition to the boat that was seized on January 31,” a BSF spokesperson said. These single-engine-fitted boats were found about three kilometers inside the Indian territory and the patrol party from Koteshwar.

“The occupants of the boats seem to have fled on seeing the approaching BSF patrol party. They cross into Indian territory looking for fishes and crabs. Nothing suspicious has been recovered from the three boats,” the official added. The items seized from the boats include some utensils and fishing equipment.

BSF is conducting a thorough search of the area after back-to-back discoveries of abandoned fishing boats. On January 31, 40 kg crabs were found on an abandoned Pakistani fishing boat seized by the BSF.