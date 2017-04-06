Gujarat: Both BJP, Congress claim victory in municipality by-elections

Both BJP and Congress claimed victory over each other in the byelections to 17 wards of 15 nagarpalikas, results of which were declared on Wednesday. While BJP claimed winning two-thirds of the seats that went to polls, Congress said people have started to reject the saffron party. Out of the 17 wards, BJP emerged victorious on 10 seats, and Congress on five. One seat in Thasra nagarpalika went to an Independent candidate, while the polling for one seat in Bhuj municipality was cancelled. Of the 10 seats won by BJP, its candidates on three seats — Sanand, Mahudha and Vallabhvidyanagar — were declared elected unopposed.

The elections were held on Sunday. Congress claimed winning Vallabhipur, Mahuva and Shihor nagarpalika seats in Bhavnagar district. BJP’s state unit president Jitu Vaghani belongs to Bhavnagar.

In Palanpur, where Congress’s Kaushal Joshi defeated BJP’s Ashok Purohit by 301 votes. Purohit has quit Congress and joined BJP to contest the byelection. In Vijapur nagarpalika of Mehsana district, BJP-backed Independent candidate Raees Saiyed lost to Congress’s Saeed Saiyed by 300 votes.

In Dahod nagarpalika, BJP candidate Raju Parmar defeated Congress’s Yogesh Sangadiya by 1,138 votes. Following the results, Gujarat Congress president Bharatsinh Solanki said: “In Bhavnagar district, the native district of state BJP president Jitu Vaghani, Congress has won three of the four nagarpallka seats. Today’s result has sent a message to the CM, BJP national and state presidents that Congress is coming.” State BJP spokesperson Bharat Pandya said the seats which Congress won were already with it. “We have won on two-thirds of the seats for which the by elections were held,” he said.

