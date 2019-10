Gujarat BJP on Tuesday suspended an executive member of the party’s youth wing identified as Vicky Trivedi after a video purportedly showing him threatening a police inspector of Bapunagar police station and using abusive language, went viral on social media.

A party release said the decision to suspend Trivedi from all party posts was taken by the president of Gujarat BJP’s youth wing, Rutvij Patel, after consulting Gujarat BJP president Jitu Vaghani.