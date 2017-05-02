Gujarat: BJP supporters win all 13 Bhachau APMC seats unopposed

Candidates pledging their allegiance to BJP on Monday won all 13 seats of the agricultural produce market committee (APMC) of Bhachau in Kutch uncontested. The clean sweep comes in the backdrop of local Congress workers crossing over to BJP recently.

Monday was the last day of withdrawing nomination papers for the election to Bhachau APMC. Four persons who had jumped into the fray against the BJP-backed candidates withdrew their nomination papers early in the morning.

Since no other candidate was left in the contest, all 13 BJP-backed candidates were declared winners unopposed by election officer Kamlesh Patel — the district registrar of cooperative societies of Kutch.

With this, BJP-supporters bagged all eight seats of farmers constituency, four seats of traders constituency and the lone seat of the representative of federation of sale and purchase union.

Harshad Thakkar, ex-president of Bhachau city unit of Congress and Mahendrasinh Jadeja, another former Congress leader were among the winners. Pranlal Thakkar, an ex-Congress worker, was also elected unopposed from traders constituency. The outgoing president of Bhachau APMC Bharatsinh Jadeja too was a Congressman, but he defected to BJP around two-and-a-half-year ago.

