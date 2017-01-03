Gujarat: BJP MLA’s son commits suicide

A son of an MLA from the district allegedly committed suicide at his residence in a village under Limkheda taluka, police said on Tuesday. Harikrushna Bhuriya (30), son of Limkheda constituency BJP MLA Vinchhiya Bhuriya, allegedly hanged himself from the ceiling fan at his house in Handi village last evening when he was alone, Assistant Sub-Inspector of Randhikpur police station, Karman Baria said.

“When Harikrushna’s wife Dharmishtha and other members of the Bhuriya family were out of the village, he hanged himself at their house when he was alone. When his wife and others returned, they broke open the door and rushed him to a nearby hospital. However, he was declared brought dead,” Baria said, adding that further investigation was on.

A complaint in this regard was lodged by the deceased’s cousin Kantibhai Machhar, who claimed that Harikrushna took the extreme step as he was in deep grief after the death of his elder brother Indravadan in a road accident last month.

“Harikrushna was the youngest of the five children of Vinchhiya Bhuriya. On December 13, his elder brother Indravadan died in a road accident while returning from Madhya Pradesh. Machhar claimed that Harikrushna was very close to his brother and was in deep pain after his sibling’s death,” Baria said.

Harikrushna had served as the sarpanch of Handi, their native village. During the recently held gram panchayat polls, his wife Dharmishtha was elected as the new sarpanch of Handi, he said.