Gujarat: BJP ‘given preference’, Dalits clash with cops

Leaders make a beeline to offer tribute to B R Ambedkar in Vadodara on Saturday. (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana) Leaders make a beeline to offer tribute to B R Ambedkar in Vadodara on Saturday. (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana)

Claiming that they were stopped from garlanding the statue of B R Ambedkar, and asked to “wait” before the city mayor and other BJP leaders put garlands on the statue to mark the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti on Saturday, representatives from Dalit outfits got into a tussle with the police and BJP workers at a programme in Vadodara, Gujarat. Police officials said as per protocol police teams at the venue — GEB Circle in Vadodara’s Alkapuri area — stopped some local Dalit leaders from garlanding the statue before mayor Bharat Dangar. Thakor Solanki, a local Dalit leader, however, accused the authorities of stopping “everyone except BJP leaders” by “unfair means” from garlanding the Ambedkar statue.

Solanki said, “A large number of Dalits, including women and children, had gathered at the venue since early morning, hoping to begin the day by paying our respects to Dr Ambedkar, our leader and idol. But when we reached the venue, the police told us that we will have to wait in line until the mayor and BJP leaders garlanded the statue. We tried to reason with them — if the party planned to arrive later, it cannot be their prerogative to decide who gets to offer tributes — but in vain.”

He also said, “Ambedkar is our idol but the BJP is using him as a tool for political gains. Therefore, we decided to protest.” Dalit representatives claimed that the BJP had “soiled” the statue by offering tributes to it and conducted “purification”, cleansing it with water and milk. Local Dalit leaders continued the ceremony until late afternoon amid heavy police presence.

Led by Vadodara leader Jivraj Chauhan and Union minister Maneka Gandhi, BJP leaders arrived at the venue shortly after 9 am, concluding a rally from the party office in Sayajigunj. While local Dalit community members gathered at the venue jeered at the BJP leaders and cornered them, the police controlled the situation from turning untoward.

BJP leaders refused to comment on the incident. The police, anticipating trouble following a call by Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani to disallow BJP leaders from going near the Ambedkar statue, had closed the road leading to the statue until late Saturday afternoon.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App