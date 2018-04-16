Gujarat: BJP councillor booked for murdering party fellow in Porbandar

Ranavav police filed two separate cases of murders and rioting on Sunday morning and detained five persons. Ranavav police filed two separate cases of murders and rioting on Sunday morning and detained five persons.

A BJP COUNCILLOR and an NCB supporter were allegedly hacked to death by a group of eight men in two separate incidents in Adiyana village of Ranavav of Porbandar district late on Sunday night. Hours after the double murder, police booked another BJP councillor and seven others for the murders and detained five of them.

Ranavav police said the incident took place at around 11 pm on Sunday when Karan Kadchha, a resident of Boricha Patiya in Adiyana village picked up an argument with Vinza Modhwadia and his supporters. The argument led to physical assault and Karan was injured. His father Kana was also attacked with swords, knives and iron rods and was killed in the attack, police said. Around 150 metres away from Kadchha’s home, the assailants attacked and murdered Haja Viram Khunti, a BJP councillor in the Ranavav municipaltiy.

Ranavav police filed two separate cases of murders and rioting on Sunday morning and detained five persons. In her complaint, Kana Kadchha’s wife Geeta stated that Vinza was a headstrong and would threaten and beat up those who would not submit to his domination. Besides Vinza, the complainant named Karan Odedra and his brother Jaymal, Kana Odedra, Hamir Modhwadia, Malde Odedra, Keshu Odedra and an unidentified man as accused.

Police said that Vinza is also a BJP councillor in Ranavav municipality and is the leader of opposition in the civic body ruled by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

“Primary investigation has revealed that the the accused were drunk and an argument with the victim took an ugly turn. After murdering one person, the accused attacked the other man also stabbed him to death. We have detained five persons in this regard and investigation is going on,” Porbandar SP Shobha Bhutda told The Indian Express.

