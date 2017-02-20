Gujarat-based businessman held in Udaipur drug haul

Photo for representational purpose. Photo for representational purpose.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has arrested a Gujarat-based businessman in connection with a major drug haul last year in Udaipur. Sanjay R Patel’s name had cropped up during the investigation of the case. He was summoned by the DRI at Jaipur for questioning on February 17 and was placed under arrest under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act yesterday.

The accused, who runs a drug factory, had exported Mandrax (Methaqualone) from Udaipur to Mumbai in a container. “He was produced before NDPS court in Udaipur where the magistrate remanded him to judicial custody till March 1,” public prosecutor Praveen Khandelwal said. It is the sixth arrest in the case.

In its biggest-ever drug seizure, the DRI had recovered a huge quantity of a banned psychotropic substances worth over Rs 3,000 crore in the international market in Udaipur during a search operation launched in October, 2016. The DRI claimed that it is one of the biggest seizures of the substance in the world, banned under Schedule 1 of NDPS rules, 1985.