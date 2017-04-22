Gujarat: BAPS Sanstha releases collection of oil painting

The Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) on Friday released the art publication, “Bhagwan Shri Swaminarayan: A Saga in paintings”, a collection of oil paintings done over 15 years by international artist Vasudeo Kamath. Shri Mahant Swami Maharaj, the BAPS spiritual leader launched the volume of the biographical canvasses. The programme was held in the Pramukh Swami Auditorium.

The guests included Baba Yogendraji (artist and founding member, Sanskar Bharti) and Ravi Paranjape (artist and author). Kamath, who has won many awards, including the prestigious Draper Grand Award, said, “Just like any other artist, even I used paints and brushes. But the grace of Shri Swaminarayan and Shri Pramukh Swami Maharaj added to it.” Shri Mahant Swamiji, the president of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha said, “When I started going through Vasudeo’s paintings, I couldn’t go beyond three paintings because on reaching the third painting, I would feel like going to the first painting again and start afresh because it was so intricate.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now