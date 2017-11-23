Gujarat bans Padmavati, Khattar to wait for censor board’s say on film

Security personnel outside Deepika Padukone’s residence in Mumbai. Vignesh Krishnamoorthy Security personnel outside Deepika Padukone’s residence in Mumbai. Vignesh Krishnamoorthy

The Gujarat government has banned the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati with Chief Minister Vijay Rupani claiming that it was hurting sentiments of the Rajput community and would not be screened in the poll-bound state in view of law and order concerns.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of the section 6 of the Gujarat Cinemas (Regulation) Act, 2004, the government of Gujarat hereby imposes ban on Hindi feature film Padmavati produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Bhansali Productions Pvt Ltd within the jurisdiction of the state of Gujarat,” a notification by the information and broadcasting department of the state read.

“There are issues with the film. Our sympathy is with those who are protesting against it, and that is the reason we will not allow its release in the state till those issues are resolved…. We believe in freedom of speech and expression, but any foul play with our great culture will not be tolerated,” Rupani said earlier in the day.

The decision to not screen the movie has been taken keeping in mind the law and order situation in the poll-bound state, he said, adding that it has nothing to do with Assembly elections. “Still, we will refer the matter to the Election Commission,” he said.

Rupani said, “The makers of the film should screen it for those who are protesting against it and resolve the issue.” The release of the film, which was to reach screens on December 1, has been held back.

Meanwhile, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday distanced his government from the remarks of Suraj Pal Amu who had offered a reward of Rs 10 crore to anyone who beheads Bhansali and Deepika. “These are the personal views of Amu and the state government has nothing to do with it,” Khattar said. He added that any decision on permitting the screening of Padmavati in the state would be taken only after the decision of the Central Board of Film Certification.

–PTI inputs

