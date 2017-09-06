Gujarat bans Blue Whale Challenge, CM Vijay Rupani says may bring law

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. PTI Photo Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. PTI Photo

Hours after Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani said that he will bring a new law to ban the Blue Whale Challenge, which is leading to suicides among teens, the state government issued a notification stating that a ban on the game has been put in place. Speaking at a school in Shahpur where he distributed NAMO e-tablets to students, Rupani said, “… it (Blue Whale Challenge) is turning dangerous… I have instructed that necessary laws be brought… Directions have been issued to the home department and the chief secretary… If necessary, we will bring an ordinance.” He said the government was looking into ways to enforce the ban.

“Instances of youths committing suicide owing to the Blue Whale Challenge have come to notice. Taking serious view of this, it has been decided to put a ban on use of the game or abetment of its use,” the Home Department said in an official release.

