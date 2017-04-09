Gujarat: Auto broker held for ‘killing father of lesbian partner’ in Bharuch

A 26-year-old auto broker was arrested Saturday in connection with the murder of the father of her alleged lesbian partner in Bharuch district. Police also arrested a man, a friend of the main accused, on charges of murder.

“The motive behind the murder was the victim’s opposition to the lesbian relationship. The accused was having an affair with the daughter of the deceased. He used to beat his daughter in a bid to discourage her from having a relationship with the accused. This incited the automobile broker who later hatched the plan to murder him,” said deputy SP of Bharuch N D Chauhan.

The body of the victim, a 52-year-old property broker, was found at an agricultural field in Juna Tarwa village of the district on April 6. According to police, locals had spotted the car of the accused near the crime scene and during interrogation the woman and her friend confessed to the murder.

Giving the case details, police said families of the auto broker and the victim had cordial relations, and that she and the man’s 22-year-old daughter were close friends. They often used to stay together, said police.

When the victim came to know about their “lesbian relationship”, he tried to stop his daughter from meeting the main accused, police said. The relationship, however, continued secretly.

Around a week ago, the victim had allegedly thrashed his daughter for meeting the woman, police said, adding that when she came to know about the incident, she hatched the plan to murder him.

According to police, the woman took her partner’s father to the agricultural field early on April 6 on pretext of a business deal and there she and her male friend allegedly strangulated and beat him with an iron pipe.

Bharuch C Divison police inspector M M Rathod said, “We have arrested both the accused and the woman have confessed that she had an affair with the victim’s daughter. We are yet to take statement of the victim’s daughter. We have recovered the car and also iron pipe used by the accused.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now