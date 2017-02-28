Gujarat: ATS records statements of ISIS operatives’ kin

The arrested suspects. (File) The arrested suspects. (File)

The Gujarat ATS Tuesday recorded the statements of the family members of two suspected ISIS operatives, Waseem Ramodiya and his brother Naeem, who were arrested on Sunday. “We interrogated Waseem’s wife Shajin and his parents today and recorded their statements,” ATS DYSP Ramesh Faldu said. However, he did not reveal the contents of the statements. Last evening, the ATS had taken the Ramodiya brothers to a religious place in Chotila, near Rajkot, which was allegedly on their radar for carrying out blasts, officials said.

The ATS also took the duo to various places in the city, including a cracker shop from where they had bought gunpowder and a bangle shop which they had tried to set ablaze in the past, they added. Waseem and Naeem were also taken to Gundawadi and Trikaunbaug in Rajkot, as these two areas too were allegedly on their radar for carrying out blasts, officials said.

“We have identified the shop from where the duo had bought gunpowder and also located the shop they had tried to set ablaze,” Faldu said. The two suspected ISIS operatives were arrested by the Gujarat ATS on Sunday morning. Waseem was arrested from Rajkot, while his brother was nabbed from Bhavnagar. A court here remanded them to a 12-day ATS custody yesterday.

“They have confessed in the court that they had carried out a reconnaissance of the Chotila temple and bought gunpowder to make bombs,” Public Prosecutor Atul Patel said.