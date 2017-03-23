Gujarat ATS nabs man wanted in Chittorgarh murder case

A wanted criminal of Rajasthan –Dawood Pathan alias Lala–was arrested at Ahmedabad by Gujarat ATS in connection with the murder of a person in Chittorgarh. The accused was arrested on Tuesday night.

According to in-charge Joint Commissioner of Police (ATS) JK Bhatt, accused Dawood is a cousin of notorious gangster Sharif Khan, who was previously an associate of dreaded gangster Abdul Latif.

However as per some ATS sources, Sharif Khan is an aide of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and is wanted in several cases at Ahmedabad.

Bhatt said that Dawood and his three brothers had fired eight rounds on two persons in Chittorgarh of Rajasthan on March 11, following which one person had died while others sustained serious injuries.

“We had received a tip-off from Rajasthan police that he is hiding somewhere in Ahmedabad. Based on mobile phone and other details, we tracked him in Juhapura locality in the city on Tuesday night,” he said.

Dawood was earlier arrested on murder charges and was out on bail when he and his three brothers fired on two persons, leaving one dead, Bhatt said adding that “his three brothers are wanted in this case”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now