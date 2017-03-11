Gujarat ATS: ‘Modus operandi of Rajkot brothers, Ujjain train bombers similar’

The modus operandi of two Rajkot brothers, arrested for allegedly planning Islamic State-inspired “lone-wolf” attacks in Gujarat, was similar to that of those suspected to be involved in the recent Ujjain train blast, according to the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

While seeking further 14-day custody of brothers Vaseem Ramodia and Naeem Ramodia, the ATS on Friday told a court in Rajkot that interrogation of the two was necessary to ascertain “if they had any contacts with the suspects in the Madhya Pradesh case”. The court allowed the ATS a further 10-day custody of the two brothers.

According to the remand application, the duo “wanted to visit Kashmir and study how people in Kashmir face the government machinery, and wanted to implement it in the state and the country”. The ATS was investigating with whom the two brothers wanted to meet in the Valley.