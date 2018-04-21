Gujarat ATS chargesheets two Surat men for Islamic State-inspired attacks

The two others include Shafi Armar alias Zaheb-al-Hindi, who is wanted in several bomb blasts carried out by Indian Mujahideen and Abdullah el-Faisal, a radical preacher in Jamaica. The two others include Shafi Armar alias Zaheb-al-Hindi, who is wanted in several bomb blasts carried out by Indian Mujahideen and Abdullah el-Faisal, a radical preacher in Jamaica.

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Friday filed the chargesheet against two Surat-based persons – a criminal lawyer and a lab technician – and two others for allegedly plotting Islamic State-inspired lone wolf terror attacks on synagogues in Ahmedabad and in Mumbai.

The ATS filed the chargesheet in a special Ankleshwar court against Ubed Ahmed Mirza, 29, a lawyer and his associate Kasim Stimberwala, 31. Sources said that the ATS has produced confessional statements of 12 persons recorded before magistrates (under section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure) to prove the duo was highly influenced by ISIS ideology.

Sources said that these confessional statements are part of secret witnesses whose identities would not be revealed. These persons are said to be those who were in touch with the duo for allegedly spreading “jihad and joining ISIS for Islamic cause”.

The chargesheet is learnt to have mentioned that the two youths were “collecting weapons from Delhi, Lucknow, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.” The two accused also attempted to help four persons cross over to Bangladesh from West Bengal. “In over 100 chats between them and Abdullah el-Faisal, the accused have been found requesting el-Faisal to help in joining the ISIS. Faisal responded that they should do something in India first,” said an ATS official.

