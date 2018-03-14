Gujarat Assembly turns into a fight club: MLAs come to blows, hurl abuses, microphone

Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja was holding a meeting with Chief Minister Vijay Rupani over the incident. (File Photo) Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja was holding a meeting with Chief Minister Vijay Rupani over the incident. (File Photo)

Congress and BJP MLAs slapped and kicked each other and mouthed expletives in the Gujarat Assembly on Wednesday after the Question Hour on Wednesday. One of the MLAs even broke a microphone and hurled it at one of the members. The exceptionally unruly scene prompted Speaker Rajendra Trivedi to adjourn the House for 15 minutes.

The ruckus started after the Question Hour when Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel raised a point of order to which Congress MLA Vikram Maadam sought to speak but was disallowed by the Speaker. He was later suspended by the Speaker following which Congress MLA Amrish Der began speaking in his support. Der was warned by the Speaker not to do so.

At this point, BJP MLA Jagdish Panchal passed some remarks that agitated Der, who rushed towards the Well of the House. Der was joined by Congress MLA Pratap Dudhat who broke the mike and hurled it towards Panchal. Panchal said his comments were not directed at Der, but Congress MLA Alpesh Thakor alleged that the BJP MLA hurled abuses at Der.

The Speaker immediately suspended Dudhat for the entire session and Der for the day. The Speaker also adjourned the House for 15 minutes. Following this, MLAs from both the parties started abusing each other and many of them exchanged blows in the House. Suddenly, Der, who was marshalled out of the House, entered the building from another gate and attacked a BJP MLA from behind.

The BJP MLAs then retaliated and surrounded Der, who had fallen down, and rained kicks and punches on him. Till the report was filed, Congress MLAs had huddled inside the office of the Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani, whereas Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja was holding a meeting with Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

