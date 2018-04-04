Gujarat Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi urges people to help birds quench thirst this summer

Speaker of Gujarat Assembly, Rajendra Trivedi. Speaker of Gujarat Assembly, Rajendra Trivedi.

As summer knocks on the doors, Gujarat Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi has urged people in Vadodara to place water bowls outside their homes to help birds and animals quench their thirst. Every year, hundreds of thirsty birds and stray animals die of dehydration. Like human beings, the animals also need water every day to survive, Trivedi said here yesterday. But, he said, the rapid urbanisation has reduced the number of water bodies in Vadodara, considered as the cultural and educational hub of Gujarat. “This summer, a small and simple effort on the part of people can save hundreds of birds,” the BJP MLA urged.

“All you need to do is just place a water bowl or pot containing clean drinking water on the balcony, roof, verandah, window, garden, park or roadside and help in quenching the thirst of animals and birds,” Trivedi said.

He was speaking at an event where clay water bowls were distributed to bird lovers and other citizens. “The summer temperatures often cross 40 degree Celsius and can be fatal for birds and animals. So, to make the world a better place for all living beings and save their lives, it’s necessary to generate awareness among public about the importance of placing water pots or bowls at home, in offices and at other places outside,” he said.

Trivedi also urged non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and environmentalists to come forward and help in this endeavour.

