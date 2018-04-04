Gujarat Assembly: Photos of man sitting on Speaker’s chair go viral, inquiry ordered

The unidentified man sitting on Speaker’s chair The unidentified man sitting on Speaker’s chair

The Speaker of Gujarat Assembly, Rajendra Trivedi, has ordered an inquiry after pictures of a youth sitting on the chair of the Speaker in the Assembly went viral on social media immediately after the Budget session ended on March 28.

Secretary of Assembly D M Patel said, “The Speaker had ordered an inquiry into the episode immediately on the day when the pictures went viral. We have almost completed the inquiry and identified the person and traced the pass he took to enter the Assembly building. But, the report will be first submitted to the Speaker after which action will be taken as per his order.”

“No one except the Speaker can sit on that chair. It is also a matter of security breach, because only authorised persons and legislators are allowed to enter the main hall,” he said, adding that an FIR could be registered.

Screenshots of a WhatsApp group chat, that went viral last week, identify the man as Rahul. The photos suggest that he entered the hall, along with another person who possibly clicked the pictures, when the Assembly was not in session, as no one else is seen in the hall. The photos show the youth sitting on the chair of Speaker as well as on one of the chairs of the MLAs.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App