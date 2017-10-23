SP will contest Gujarat elections on five seats, support Congress on rest: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav (Source: File/PTI photo) Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav (Source: File/PTI photo)

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday confirmed that his party will contest only on five assembly seats in the upcoming elections in the state of Gujarat, as reported by news agency PTI. He added his party will support the Congress on the remaining the seats.

The SP had entered into an alliance with the Congress party in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections that was held earlier this year.

The Election Commission (EC) has said that the state will go to polls before December 18. The BJP and Congress are pitted against each other for the important election.

Ahead of the elections, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi is on a three-day visit to Gujarat and will address the OBC ‘Navsarjan Janadesh Mahasammelan’.

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd