Gujarat Assembly elections 2017: PAAS withdraws threat to disrupt Rahul Gandhi meet

On Saturday, Hardik had said that Rahul will face protests similar to those faced by BJP chief Amit Shah if the Congress does not clear its stand on Patidars’ demand for reservation under the OBC category by November 3. On Saturday, Hardik had said that Rahul will face protests similar to those faced by BJP chief Amit Shah if the Congress does not clear its stand on Patidars’ demand for reservation under the OBC category by November 3.

The Hardik Patel-led Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) has withdrawn its threat to disrupt a public meeting of Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi in Surat. The decision followed a four-hour meeting between PAAS and Congress leaders on Monday. On Saturday, Hardik had said that Rahul will face protests similar to those faced by BJP chief Amit Shah if the Congress does not clear its stand on Patidars’ demand for reservation under the OBC category by November 3.

The decision to withdraw the threat was announced by PAAS leader Alpesh Kathiria after a meeting between four senior Congress leaders, led by state party chief Bharatsinh Solanki, and eight PAAS leaders at the state Congress office here. Kathiria told reporters after the meeting, “We have decided that we will neither oppose, nor support Rahul Gandhi’s meeting in Surat.” Hardik will not attend the meeting, he said.’

Read | Gujarat Assembly elections: Hardik Patel and Congress to meet for quota talks

On Patidars’ demand for “constitutional reservation’, he said, Congress had assured them to come up with a solution after consulting legal and constitutional experts, he added. Replying to a question, Kathiria said a decision on supporting Congress in state polls will be taken after PAAS leaders meet on November 6 and 7. Former state Congress chief Siddharth Patel told reporters that the meeting was “very positive”.

He said the Patidars’ demand for reservation was discussed in detail with PAAS leaders and added that Congress has the political will to solve it within the framework of the Constitution. “However, we will take a final decision after consulting constitutional and legal experts,” said Patel. He said that if Congress comes to power in the state, the government will withdraw all cases filed against Patidar youths during the quota agitation.

Read | Take stand on quota by November 3: Hardik Patel to Congress

He also said that if Congress comes to power, a Special Investigation Team will be set up to probe all cases related to the reservation stir, including alleged atrocities on agitators, and strict action will be taken if policemen are found guilty.

Reacting to the meeting of Congress and PAAS leaders, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said PAAS is looking for an excuse to support the Congress. The BJP leader also accused the Congress of making false promises to Patidars. “This (meeting) was nothing but part of a conspiracy to merge (PAAS) with Congress. PAAS is betraying the Patidar community and is only looking for an excuse to extend support to the Congress,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App