EC to announce Gujarat assembly election dates at 1 pm today

EC will announce Gujarat assembly polls dates on Wednesday. (File photo) EC will announce Gujarat assembly polls dates on Wednesday. (File photo)

The Election Commission (EC) will announce the dates for Gujarat assembly elections 2017 at 1 pm today. The announcement will come 13 days after dates of voting and results for the hill state of Himachal Pradesh polls were declared earlier this month. The term of the 182-member Gujarat assembly gets over on January 23 next year.

The poll panel has been under attack from opposition parties for not having announced the dates for Gujarat Assembly elections along with Himachal Pradesh. It was expected that both the states will go to polls together. Gujarat is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state.

While declaring the Himachal election dates, the commission, however, announced that the counting of votes in both the states would take place on December 18.

Opposition parties have been continuously alleging that by “delaying” the announcement of the Gujarat poll dates, the commission was giving time to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state and at the Centre to sidestep the provisions of the model code of conduct and offer sops to the electorate to swing votes in favour of the saffron party. Congress had alleged the EC was doing this to enable PM Modi play a “false Santa Claus”.

The EC has rejected the accusation. Chief Election Commissioner A K Joti has said that several factors, including weather, flood relief work and festivities, were considered before taking a call on election dates, adding: “While the Gujarat and Himachal polls were announced together in 2012, their schedules were different. The two states had no similarities in geography or weather patterns.”

Express Investigation

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd