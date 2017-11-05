Gujarat assembly elections 2017: Congress used terror groups to defeat one man, says Arun Jaitley

Asked on what basis would the party give tickets, Arun Jaitey said that like any other party, “in the BJP also, winnability is the criteria”. (File photo) Asked on what basis would the party give tickets, Arun Jaitey said that like any other party, “in the BJP also, winnability is the criteria”. (File photo)

Union Finance Minister and BJP Gujarat election campaign in-charge Arun Jaitley on Saturday said the Congress has used “Lashkar-e-Toiba and terror groups” in its bid to defeat “one man” in the state in successive elections.

Speaking to reporters here, Jaitley said that going by history of the Congress, “it would be clear that it fought three state elections against one person (Narendra Modi) using the CBI and government machinery, Lashkar-e-Toiba and terror groups. This time it is stranger that it is ridiculing development and laughing at it… Nowhere in the world has a party been seen ridiculing development, laughing at it.”

He also accused the Congress of trying to divide the society in Gujarat along caste lines, and said it wasn’t in the interest of the country and would only prove suicidal.

“Against this,” Jaitley said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his successors in the state are pursuing an agenda with sharp focus on all-inclusive development… We will see one more big victory in Gujarat.”

Asked on what basis would the party give tickets, he said that like any other party, “in the BJP also, winnability is the criteria”.

On the GST debate, he said the Congress is yet to understand the GST though its leaders are part of the collective decision-making on it.

He offered no response to questions regarding the entry of TMC leader Mukul Roy, who is fighting corruption charges, joining the BJP.

