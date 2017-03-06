Gujarat Assembly elections 2017: AAP to contest 182 seats, hold conventions across state

AAP leader Gopal Rai. (File Photo) AAP leader Gopal Rai. (File Photo)

THE AAM Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday announced to hold conventions of party workers across Gujarat over the next five days and gear them for the Assembly elections later this year. The party said that it will contest all 182 Assembly seats this time. AAP held a day-long training workshop for its workers in Rajkot. Delhi Labour Minister Gopal Rai, who has been appointed as election in-charge for Gujarat and party’s in-charge for Gujarat affairs Gulab Singh Yadav, presided over the workshop and guided workers. Presidents and in-charge of all the 182 Assembly constituencies in the state attended the workshop which was conducted at Atal Bihar Vajpayee auditorium in the city.

“We have decided to contest all 182 seats in the Assembly elections. To prepare ground for the elections, we have decided to organise sammelans of party workers in the state. For this purpose, we have divided the state into seven zones and these sammelans will be organised in these zones from March 6 to March 10… After that, we shall launch Gujarat Azadi Yatra. As part of this yatra, we shall go to villages and towns of Gujarat and talk about the ideology of AAP,” Rai told mediapersons after the workshop.

He said that during the poll campaigning, the party will compare and contrast the Delhi model of development with the Gujarat model of development. “There will be two poll issues. One is the Delhi model of development for aam aadmi and the other is the Gujarat model of development, which promotes development of a specific few… Second, the biggest issue in Gujarat is that if the Patidars raise their voice, they are shot; if the Dalits raise their voice, they are shot; if farmers raise their voice they are lathicharged. There is no section of the society which is tries to raise its voice and is not met with suppression,” he added.