Bridge across Hiran river led BJP to victory in Sankheda in Gujarat

Children cling on to brass pots as they cross the Hiran with the villagers keeping watch. Source: Express file photo: Bhupendra Rana) Children cling on to brass pots as they cross the Hiran with the villagers keeping watch. Source: Express file photo: Bhupendra Rana)

At Sankheda Assembly constituency in the tribal-dominated Chhota Udepur district, the soon-to-be-ready bridge over river Hiran apparently played a key factor in the BJP claiming this seat from the Congress in the recently-concluded Assembly elections.

The 215-m bridge, estimated to cost Rs 8.64 crore, was commissioned by the Gujarat government in 2014, following a report in The Indian Express on August 3, 2014, about the plight of nearly 125 students from 16 villages in Sankheda taluka who used to swim across the river with help of brass vessels to get to their school at Utavadi in Narmada district.

At Sankehda, BJP’s Abesinh Tadvi defeated Congress’s Dhiru Bhil by 12,849 votes in the 2017 Assembly polls, results of which were declared on December 18. In the 2012 polls, Bhil had defeated Tadvi by 1,452 votes.

For Tadvi, commissioning of the Hiran river bridge helped him gain the upper hand in the taluka. Residents of as many as 16 villages in the taluka on the banks of Hiran had been seeking construction of a bridge since 2007.

(Express File Photo) (Express File Photo)

The government, however, cleared the long-pending proposal for the bridge on August 20, 2014, after the National Human Rights Commission served a notice upon the then chief secretary of Gujarat, taking suo motu cognizance of The Indian Express report and demanding a report explaining the “violation of human rights and right to education” in the villages.

The polling in the villages on the banks of Hiran river apparently yielded victory of the BJP candidate. In Chamarwada, where the bridge will commence, Tadvi got 244 votes, while Bhil got 33 votes. In Sajanpura, Tadvi polled 202 votes while Bhil managed 59.

The polling pattern remained similar in the other villages often marooned when the river swells during monsoon. Nandpur village recorded 425 votes in favour of Tadvi as against 128 for Bhil. In Kashipura, Tadvi received 420 votes and Bhil got 283; in Vasan, the Tadvi got 277 votes, while Bhil got 157.

The Indian Express report on August 3, 2014. The Indian Express report on August 3, 2014.

Bhailal Baria of Sajanpura, whose brother Nagin was a sarpanch and actively involved in the petitioning for the bridge, said, “The voting pattern is a reflection of the happiness among the villagers… We have been waiting for this bridge for years. Our children swam to school during the rain because there was no other way to get across to the Sewada bank . Now, we also have schools on our side. The bridge is a boon — making it easier to reach Utavadi in Narmada and Dabhoi in Vadodara.”

Villagers recount that the absence of a bridge also meant that on many occasions the dead had to be carried to the cremation ground across the river in waist deep water. Narpat Chauhan of Sewada village said, “During monsoon, villagers used to cross the river under inhuman condition. So, it is natural that they feel happy that the government is finally constructing a bridge.”

A BJP leader said the result was an indication of the villagers “acknowledging development”.

A Congress leader, on the other hand, said, “Yes, it is true that the villages along the river changed the arithmetic of the seat. Otherwise, in far flung mountainous areas, where the villagers are struggling for basic amenities, the Congress has won the booths. BJP’s vikas is superficial.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App