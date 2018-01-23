Gujarat Assembly: Congress MLA Paresh Dhanani takes charge as Leader of Opposition, vows to defeat BJP

Paresh Dhanani at Swarnim Sankul on Monday. (Source: Twitter) Paresh Dhanani at Swarnim Sankul on Monday. (Source: Twitter)

After formally taking charge as the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Assembly on Monday, Congress MLA from Amreli Paresh Dhanani vowed that he will not accept garlands from anybody till he “throws out the BJP from power in the state”. Instead, his supporters, who had turned out in large numbers from his constituency, Amreli, and other parts of Saurashtra to congratulate him, offered him bouquets made of stems of wheat, bajra and gram plants.

When asked about the unique bouquets, Dhanani said that it represented the “anti-farmer policies of the BJP government”. He used the opportunity to slam the BJP over agriculture policies, saying the government has completely destroyed the farmers in the state by not hiking the minimum support prices (MSP) of the crops and increasing the prices of agriculture inputs like seeds and fertilisers.

Stating that the agenda of the Congress was to bring an end to the rule of “bhay, bhram and bhrashtachar (fear, fraud and corruption)” of the BJP, the 41-year-old MLA from Amreli said: “The Congress will throw BJP out of power from Gujarat as the Congress threw the Britishers out of India during the freedom movement. The Congress wants to make Gujarat free of BJP rule.”

He said that his party will fight aggressively for the “issues of the people” like employment, education, health facilities, hike in MSP for cotton and groundnut, irrigation water and adequate power supply for agriculture.

Dhanani took charge of the LoP in presence of senior party leaders, including state Congress president Bharatsinh Solanki, senior party leader Arjun Modhwadia, AICC spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil, former state party president Siddharth Patel and Rajya Sabha member Madhusudan Mistry. Newly elected MLA and Thakor leader Alpesh Thakor was also present. However, Dalit activist-turned-politician Jignesh Mewani, who won as independent MLA from Vadgam with the Congress’s support, was missing. Bharatiya Tribal Party MLAs — Chhotubhai Vasava and his son Mahesh Vasava — who had won the election in alliance with the Congress were also absent.

Dhanani entered his office on the first floor of Swarnim Sankul II(New Sachivalaya) at 10.50 am amidst chanting of shlokas from religious scriptures. Dhanani also performed puja for about 10 minutes before taking charge.

Modi photo missing

It is a practice to display photographs of country’s PM and President in the offices of the ministers. However, PM Modi’s photo was missing from the office of Dhanani who enjoys the status of a cabinet minister as LoP.

