Gujarat Assembly: BJP, Opposition trade charges over Dalit activist Bhanu Vankar’s immolation

The members of the ruling BJP and opposition Congress sparred in the Assembly on Monday over the death of Dalit activist Bhanu Vankar who had immolated himself seeking land for two Dalits in Patan district earlier this month, leading to adjournment.

A discussion on Vankar’s death ensued following a notice moved by three Congress MLAs — Kirit Patel, Shailesh Parmar and Chandanji Thakor — and Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani in the Assembly. Beginning the discussion, Kirit Patel, the MLA from Patan, asked why the firefighters, who were on the spot, failed to act when Vankar set himself on fire.

To this, Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja said that the state administration “sensitively” responded to the letter submitted by Vankar, along with two Dalits, in which they had announced their self-immolation bid. Jadeja said that after receiving the letter, police had tried to find out the whereabouts of the three. He said that 42 policemen were deployed at the Patan Collector office along with fire extinguishers, firefighters, ambulance etc.

“We had taken enough pre-emptive steps to make sure that no untoward incident happens. The honourable member (Kirit Patel) is asking, why the firefighters did not work. In that matter, (Patan) nagarpalika is the one ruled by the Congress,” said Jadeja, suggesting that since the firefighters were from Patan nagarpalika, therefore Congress can answer it.

Congress MLA and Deputy Leader of Opposition Shailesh Parmar said that the firefighters deployed at Patan Collector’s office had come from Mehsana nagarpalika which was being ruled by the BJP.

At this moment, senior BJP members from the treasury benches intervened, saying it was Congress which ruled Mehsana nagarpalika. Jadeja also explained that the policemen deployed at Patan Collector office had doused Vankar’s fire “within 41 seconds” and one constable also sustained burn injuries in his attempt.

Independent MLA Mevani urged the Assembly to imagine the level of Vankar’s disappointment that made him go for self-immolation. Mevani said, “Fifty lakh Dalits of Gujarat have no faith in the Vijay Rupani government.”

Immediately after this, Speaker Rajendra Trivedi ordered switching off of Mevani’s mike. This was followed by Congress MLAs standing up in Mevani’s support. The Speaker then adjourned the House for the first half of the day. Walking out of the House with Mevani, Congress MLAs raised slogans against the government, calling it “anti-Dalits”.

Speaking to mediapersons, Mevani said, “This government is not serious about Dalits’ rights. They have formed an SIT to probe Vankar’s death. But we do not have faith in it as similar SIT was formed in Thangadh killings in which no action has been taken so far…They are not making the Thangadh inquiry report public. This government is anti-Dalit.”

When asked to comment on minister Jadeja’s statement that the firefighters were from Patan nagarpalika, which is ruled by the Congress, Mevani said, “It’s a political statement. The thing is how much a man must have been disappointed that he had to set himself on fire under your (BJP’s) rule.”

When the House assembled during the second half of the day, Jadeja said that the state government had already fulfilled most of the demands raised by the Vankar’s family. He also added that the government was serious about giving agricultural land to landless Dalits.

