Gujarat: Alpesh Thakor threatens Nano plant lockdown today

Alpesh Thakor. Alpesh Thakor.

Demanding 85 per cent jobs for local youths at industries in Gujarat, OBC leader Alpesh Thakor on Wednesday threatened to lockdown Tata Motors Nano manufacturing plant in Sanand on Thursday. Thakor, who heads Gujarat Khastriya Thakor Sena, said, “In Gujarat, still there are 14 lakh educated unemployed youths and the total number of unemployed youths is over 60 lakh… The Gujarat government is giving relief of thousands of crores of rupees to companies like Tata, but not forcing the industries to ensure that 85 per cent jobs go to Gujaratis.”

Thakor claimed that thousands of people will reach the Nano plant to hold “lock-bandi” programme and that he had support from more than 50 villages in Sanand region.

Meanwhile, Ahmedabad district administration is keeping a close vigil on the situation. Contesting Thakor’s claim of support from sarpanches, Ahmeda-bad Collector Avantika Singh Aulakh said, “We have received representations from 35 village sarpanches and 69 industry associations from Sanand, requesting to strictly deal with them. We have got a negative opinion from the police.”