Air Marshal S K Ghotia takes over as chief of South Western Air Command

Air Marshal S K Ghotia has taken over as the new Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C) of the South Western Air Command (SWAC) of the Indian Air Force (IAF), at Gandhinagar on Tuesday.

Air Marshal Ghotia replaced Air Marshal H S Arora, who moved to Air Headquarters as the Vice-Chief of Air Staff. Prior to assuming the present appointment, Air Marshal Ghotia was the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Training Command.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Air Marshal Ghotia was commissioned in the fighter stream of the IAF in December, 1981. He has held various posts including Chief Operations Officer and Station Commander of a

forward base in SWAC, Director Intelligence at Air Headquarters, Air Attache at Embassy of India in Paris, Air Officer Commanding COBRA Group and Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Intelligence) at Air HQ, among others.