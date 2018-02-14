Gujarat aims to unveil Statue of Unity on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s 143rd birth anniversary

A ropeway would also come up at the site as a tourist attraction. (Express Photo: Bhupendra Rana) A ropeway would also come up at the site as a tourist attraction. (Express Photo: Bhupendra Rana)

The Gujarat government is preparing to inaugurate the Statue of Unity, the 182-metre statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel which is a dream project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on October 31, the 143rd birth anniversary of the country’s first Home Minister.

On Tuesday, Gujarat Chief Secretary J N Singh visited Kevadia Colony in Narmada district to take stock of the project, which is being executed by the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited (SSNNL).

“…It is a very satisfying feeling to see the project taking shape. We are aiming for an October 31 inauguration this year, which will also mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel,” said Singh, who was the MD of SSNNL when the Statue of Unity was commissioned to it.

He said he was “exhilarated” to visit the project site. Singh asserted that a ropeway promised by PM Modi would also come up in the area as an added tourist attraction.

“There is an existing ropeway that goes across the breadth of the Narmada dam…We plan to strengthen this ropeway by tendering the contract,” he said.

