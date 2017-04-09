Gujarat: Ahead of polls, Muslim Congress leaders to strengthen ties with ‘secular Hindus’

Months ahead of the Assembly elections in Gujarat, Muslim Congress leaders on Saturday held a meeting in Gandhinagar and resolved to strengthen relations with “secular Hindus and promote communal brotherhood and unity” by removing misunderstanding.

They claimed that forces of polarisation had become active with the Assembly elections drawing nearer. “But, we need to ignore the handful of these people and move forward by forging better relations with secular and liberal Hindus and respecting the religious sentiments of each other,” Dariapur Congress MLA Gyasuddin Sheikh stated in a release.

To ensure Muslim representation in Congress from village sarpanch level to Parliament, the party leaders decided to have a meeting with state Congress president Bharatsinh Solanki, Congress legislature party leader Shankersinh Vaghela, Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s political secretary Ahmed Patel and party’s vice-president Rahul Gandhi by the end of this month.

They also decided that Hindu politicians having secular image and acceptable to all communities and castes be fielded from constituencies where the presence of Muslims was more than 25 per cent of the total population.

Among those who attended today’s meeting included Sheikh, former mayor of Surat Municipal Corporation Qadeer Peerzada, Congress MLA from Wankaner Javed Peerzada, former minister Mohammed Baloch and ex-MLA Mohammedbhai Fansiwala.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now