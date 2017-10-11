Aerial survey of Tapi to find potable water

On Tuesday night, the parents of the five youths went to Vaghecha village and inquired with the temple priest who confirmed about the boys having come to the temple. On Tuesday night, the parents of the five youths went to Vaghecha village and inquired with the temple priest who confirmed about the boys having come to the temple.

To meet the demand of potable water in future, the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) started a heliborne survey of Tapi riverbed and its banks from Tuesday. The SMC has thus become the first civic body in the country to carry out a scientific study to find out potable water beneath a riverbed and its banks.

It has given the contract to National Geophysical Research Institute for carrying out the week-long scientific study with Time Domain Electro Magnetic (TEM) method. The SMC has spent Rs 3.50 crore for the study.

The survey will be carried out over the Tapi river stretch from downstream at Magdalla to upstream at Kamrej. The total area to be surveyed is 268 sq km. Through this survey, scanning will be done around 500 m beneath the riverbed to identify and locate confined and saturated aquifer.

Additional city engineer K H Khatwani said, “SMC is first civic body in the country to carry out such a survey The study will be carried out through Electrical Resistivity Technology (ERT).”

