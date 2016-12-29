Gujarat Adjijati Vikash Paksh: Founder now a JD(U) MLA, his son runs the delisted party

At JD(U) MLA Chhotu Vasava’s quarters, one of the youths who stay there. (Express Photo) At JD(U) MLA Chhotu Vasava’s quarters, one of the youths who stay there. (Express Photo)

Registered address: Block No.6/4, MLA Nivas, Sector-21, Gandhinagar (Gujarat); in 1993

On the spot: Seven young candidates preparing for competitive exams

The Gujarat Adjijati Vikash Paksh (GAVP) was founded in 1993 by Chhotu Vasava, who is today the Gujarat president of the JD(U) and MLA from Jhagadia. His elder son, Dilip, now heads the GAVP, registered at a residential colony for MLAs. At Vasava’s address, the two bedrooms and kitchen are currently being used by seven youths from various villages preparing for competitive exams.

“The GAVP is Chhotubhai’s party. Various letters addressed to the party keep coming, otherwise, there is no activity of the party here. Chhotubhai keeps coming, the last time a few days earlier,” said one of the students. Vasava has let them stay at the quarter to study, he said.

Vasava, an eight-time MLA, said, “I founded the party in 1993 and was elected then from Jhagadia on a GAVP ticket. Our candidates also contested district and taluka panchayat elections. I quit the party after joining the JD(U) and my son Dilip is now its president.”

Vasava said the party has around 2-3 lakh members and used to file its audit reports in the initial years. “We ceased filing after we stopped fielding candidates.”

Asked if he or his son will take any step now that the EC has delisted GAVP, Chhotu Vasava said, “No, there is no need for that. We have already launched another political party — All India Tribal Party — two months ago.”

The All India Tribal Party was floated by Mahesh Vasava, Chhotu Vasava’s other son.