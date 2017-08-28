Gujarat accounts for 84 per cent of employment opportunities created in country: Vijay Rupani

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. PTI Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. PTI

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday claimed that Gujarat accounted for 84 per cent of all the new jobs created in entire country and that the state government helped more than 10 lakh youths get jobs within a week recently. “In terms of employment generation, Gujarat has been the number one in entire country for the last 11 years. In the last year, 84 per cent of employment opportunities created in the country were in Gujarat alone. The rest of country created only 16 per cent opportunities. We have created employment opportunities through Vibrant Gujarat, GIFT City, modern Gujarat etc,” Ruapni said.

The CM was addressing college and university students at an event organised by Saurashtra University in the city. The CM distributed tablets among 35,000 students under New Avenues of Modern Education through e-Tablets initiative of the state government. Under the NAMO e-tab initiative, the state government has proposed to distribute three lakh e-tablets among students who enrolled for higher education this year at a token price of Rs1000 each.

Rupani further claimed that the state government gave government jobs to 80,000 and helped 10 lakh other youths to get jobs in private sector. “In Gujarat, the state government has given government jobs to an unprecedented number of 80,000 youths in last one year. The recruitment was done in a non-corrupt manner wherein one didn’t have to seize khaddar kurta of someone or get somebody to recommend his name. They were selected only on the basis of their competence and qualification. As many as 18000 recruited in police department. Additionally, the state government has helped more than 10 lakh youths get jobs in private sectors like manufacturing, service etc within a year. Job fairs were organised recently in the state. Within a week, 1,09,500 youths got placement orders on the spot,” said the CM.

The CM said that the government was helping startups and micro, small and medium enterprises so that youths become job-givers rather than job-seekers.

Rupani said that a pilot project of e-learning will be soon launched at school level also. “We have selected 2,500 class rooms of Class VII and Class VIII in the government schools of the state for e-education. Teachers are being trained and the project will be launched on the Teacher’s Day on September 5. If it (the pilot) remains successful, the project will be replicated in entire state. Students of Gujarat, young or adult, will become digitally smart and will lay the foundation stone of digital Gujarat,” he said.

Incidentally, CM had distributed e-tablets among students in Junagadh last week. Similar events have been organised at six other locations also, said Rupani.

