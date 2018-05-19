19 people killed as truck overturns in Gujarat

The accident took place on Ahmedabad-Bhavnagar highway when the cement-laden truck was coming from Pipavav Port in Bhavnagar district. (ANI) The accident took place on Ahmedabad-Bhavnagar highway when the cement-laden truck was coming from Pipavav Port in Bhavnagar district. (ANI)

Sixteen labourers and three children were killed and six others injured after a truck they were travelling in overturned at Bavaliyari village near Dholera in Ahmedabad early on Saturday, police said.

The accident took place on Ahmedabad-Bhavnagar highway when the cement-laden truck was coming from Pipavav Port in Bhavnagar district, police said.

“There were 25 labourers travelling in the truck. The vehicle turned turtle early morning and 19 labourers were crushed to death,” Ahmedabad Superintendent of Police R V Asari said.

The deceased included 12 women and three children, he said, adding that while 18 of them died on the spot, another one died in a hospital. Six injured were admitted to a nearby hospital, the officer said.

“The accident seems to have taken place as the driver of the truck lost control over the vehicle. After the mishap, the driver escaped from the spot and a search has been launched to trace him,” Asari said.

Further investigation is underway.

