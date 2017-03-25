Gujarat: 91 farmer suicides in 5 years, says govt

As many as 91 farmers have committed suicide across 14 districts of Gujarat in the last five years due to crop failure and debt burden among various other reasons, state government told the Assembly on Friday. The government also accepted that it had no such scheme to provide financial assistance to the families of the victims.

The figures were released by Agriculture Minister Chiman Shapariya in a reply to an unstarred question by Viramgam’s Congress MLA Tejashree Patel.

As per the figures, 48 farmers of Jamnagar district committed suicide in the last five years, which is highest in the state, followed by Junagadh (13) and Amreli (8).

The year-wise break up revealed that 36 suicides took place in 2012, followed by 33 in 2013, eight each in 2014 and 2015 and six till October, 2016.

In 2016, two farmers had committed suicide in Mehsana and one each in Jamnagar, Rajkot, Bhavnagar and Devbhoomi Dwarka districts.

He added the Gujarat government had implemented four schemes to financially assist the farmers, including Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna and one to compensate for the loss of crop due to natural calamities, but there was no scheme to provide financial assistance to the families of those who commit suicide.

