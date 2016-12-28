Gujarat: 45-year-old man shot dead during Panchayat polls in Simaliya village

The accused have been booked under several sections of IPC. The accused have been booked under several sections of IPC.

A 45-year-old man was allegedly shot dead in Simaliya village of Dahod district in Gujarat during the village Panchayat elections voting on Tuesday evening during a clash among villagers. The deceased has been identified as Lalsinh Kishori, a resident of Kalgla Faliya in Simaliya village.

Limbdi police have booked main accused Limsinh Damor, a resident of the same village besides Minesh Damor, Suresh Damor, Samuda Damor, Haria Damor, Savita Damor, Rama Panda, Kalsing Panda, Babu Damor and a mob which had gathered at a voting booth at the Simaliya primary school in the village.

According to the police, the incident happened on Tuesday evening when the voting process for the village Panchayat election was about to close. Accused Damor and his aides allegedly started a ruckus at the voting booth to allow them to vote after voting hours, however, Lalsinh Kishori and few other opposed Damor. An altercation between Damor and Kishori turned violent.

Police said, “during the clash, Damor allegedly opened a fire at Kishori. Kishori died on the spot after sustaining severe injuries. While Lalsinh’s nephew Krupesh Kishori was also injured in the firing. He was rushed to the primary health center in Limbdi first, later he was admitted to a private hospital in Dahod. His condition is stable.”

“In Simaliya village, six women candidates are contesting for sarpanch. Damor’s wife is one of the candidates and one candidate is from Kishori’s neighbourhood”, Simaliya police official said. “Incident seems of a personal rivalry for the sarpanch’s post in the village, though further investigation is underway”, said Manoj Ninama, Superintendent of Police, Dahod.

P H Vasava, the sub-inspector, who is investigating the case said, “The autopsy report of Kishori is yet to come. We are also investigating which weapon was used to kill him.”

The accused have been booked under IPC section 302(Punishment for murder) , 307(Attempt to murder), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt.), 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) , 504 ( Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506(2) (Punishment for criminal intimidation), 427 ( Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 143( Punishment), 147 ( Punishment for rioting), 148 ( Rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149(Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence commit­ted in prosecution of common object) and Arms act section 25(1-b), A 27 and BP act section 135.

