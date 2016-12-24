Gujarat: 3 detained with Rs 27.6 lakh in new notes

The Income Tax Department has been informed and it will further investigate the matter,” said Ala. The Income Tax Department has been informed and it will further investigate the matter,” said Ala.

Three persons were on Saturday detained after Rs 27.62 lakh in new Rs 2,000 denomination notes were allegedly recovered from them at Bhuj here, police said. The cash was seized and the matter referred to the the Income Tax Department, an official said. Acting on a tip-off that the trio was trying to exchange demonetised currency notes with new bills for a commission, the police detained them when they arrived near a hotel on Madhpar highway in a car.

“We detained three persons who arrived in a car and were waiting for a customer who had contacted them to exchange their demonetised currency notes,” said J M Ala, Inspector, Local Crime Branch (LCB) Kutch (West). Police recovered 1,381 notes in Rs 2,000 denomination from their possession, totalling Rs 27.62 lakh, and 82 bills of Rs 100 (Rs 8,200).

“They did not furnish any documents to support the possession of money. We detained them and seized the money. The Income Tax Department has been informed and it will further investigate the matter,” said Ala. The trio was identified as Irfan Mistry, Abdul Odiyan and Imran Majotha, he said.