2002 riots cases: Supreme Court relieves two SIT members

Putting its appreciation on record for the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that probed 2002 Gujarat riots cases, the Supreme Court Thursday permitted its chairman and another member to disassociate from the team.

A bench, led by Chief Justice of India, J S Khehar allowed R K Raghavan, who was heading the SC- appointed SIT, to be relieved. It also relieved K Venkatesam, who has been appointed the Police Commissioner of Nagpur. The court asked the third member A K Malhotra to continue filing quarterly status report about the progress in the riots cases in the SC.

The bench passed the order after considering the submission of senior advocate Harish Salve, who is assisting the court as an amicus curiae, that Raghavan and Venkatesam be relieved from their duties since trial in eight out of nine riot cases had been concluded. “And the last trial is on its last leg. They are not required on a daily basis and the queries by the trial could be answered by the third member… and the Investigating Officer,” Salve had contended.

