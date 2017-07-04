Gujarat 2002 riot compensation: Judge pulls up Collector over relief documents

Coming down heavily on the collector, special judge PB Desai termed it as “a contempt” of court and warned him of action if he fails to produce the record. Coming down heavily on the collector, special judge PB Desai termed it as “a contempt” of court and warned him of action if he fails to produce the record.

The judge of a specially-designated court, which is hearing the Naroda Gam riot case, on Monday pulled up the Ahmedabad collector for submitting photocopies of the records of compensation given to the victims of 2002 post-Godhra riots, and ordered him to submit the original ones by Wednesday. Coming down heavily on the collector, special judge PB Desai termed it as “a contempt” of court and warned him of action if he fails to produce the record.

“This is a gross violation of court’s order that amounts to contempt,” the judge said. During the last hearing, the defence lawyers had sought records showing bifurcation of the figures of the compensation, given to the victims, including Hindus whose properties were damaged during the riots. The court had ordered the collector to produce the original records.

On Monday, defence witness K K Menat, who is an officer at the collector office, didn’t bring the original record and instead brought unverified photocopies. In this case, 82 accused are facing trials, including former BJP minister Maya Kodnani.

