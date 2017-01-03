Gujarat: 20-day march concludes, farmers demand financial assistance, waiving off loans

Farmers led by Khedut Samaj Gujarat converge at Tarapur village on the outskirts of Gandhinagar on Monday. Express Farmers led by Khedut Samaj Gujarat converge at Tarapur village on the outskirts of Gandhinagar on Monday. Express

A 20-day long foot-march by farmers under the banner of Khedut Samaj Gujarat (KSG) concluded Monday near Tarapur village on the outskirts of the state capital after police stopped them from entering the city owing to preparations of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit. A mamlatdar received their memorandum and assured them to arrange an appointment with Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in the coming days.

The march named as Khedut Vedna Yatra (aimed at highlighting farmers’ distress in Gujarat) covered around 450 km, passing through six districts — Gir-Somnath, Junagadh, Rajkot, Botad, Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar. The foot-march was spearheaded by general secretary of KSG Sagar Rabari.

In its memorandum, the organisation made 25 demands before the Chief Minister, seeking to redress the issues at the earliest.

One of the major demands raised by the farmers’ body was to waive off all loans to farmers and declare a date for disbursal of 100 per cent amount of crop insurance. It has also demanded that each farmer should get Rs 50,000 financial aid per acre.

Other demands of KSG included announcement of an Agriculture Policy, 100 per cent increase in the minimum support prices of crops, cancellation of all changes made to the Gujarat Agriculture Land Ceiling Act and law for land acquisition, immediate stopping of land acquisitions related to Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) and related projects, a white paper on the status of Kalpsar project, re-commanding all de-commanded areas from various irrigation projects including Narmada, no land acquisition for polluting industries, 24-hour power for farmers and waiving the tax being levied on the sale of sugarcane.

The farmers also demanded that since vegetable farmers and horticulturists have faced a lot loss owing to the demonetisation decision of the Centre, a neutral team be formed to assess their loss and accordingly a package be announced for them. They have also demanded the government to make provision so that the village gauchar land was not given for any purpose.

Speaking with The Indian Express, Rabari said, “In last five years due to natural calamities, scarce rain and lower price-band of agriculture produce, agriculture sector in Gujarat is on the verge of collapse. In India, Gujarat comes 12th in terms of per hectare food production and the major reason for it is lack of irrigation facilities.”

“We carried the foot march and have been given an assurance that a meeting with the Chief Minister will be fixed in some days. If, we do not get a sincere redressal of farmers’ issues then will give a call to farmers across the state not to vote for BJP in the Assembly elections,” he added.