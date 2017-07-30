Two more set to join Congress MLAs at Bengaluru resort

According to sources, Karnataka minister D K Shivakumar has been assigned the task of looking after the Gujarat MLAs. Karnataka legislative council member S Ravi is said to be staying with the MLAs. According to sources, Karnataka minister D K Shivakumar has been assigned the task of looking after the Gujarat MLAs. Karnataka legislative council member S Ravi is said to be staying with the MLAs.

With 39 Gujarat Congress MLAs already staying at the luxurious Eagleton Golf Resort on the outskirts of Bengaluru, two more, including AICC spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil, are set to join them on Sunday.

After six of its MLAs quit the Gujarat Assembly and the party days ahead of the crucial Rajya Sabha elections on August 8, Congress had decided to take rest of its legislators to Bengaluru Friday night to “protect” them from BJP. The party has accused BJP of horse-trading and using “money, muscle and state power” to engineer defections.

Congress’s strength in the Gujarat House has dropped to 51 after Ramsinh Parmar, Mansinh Chauhan, Chhana Chaudhary, Tejashreeben Patel, Balwantsinh Rajput and Prahlad Patel resigned from the Assembly and the party.

The series of defections has threatened the chances of Ahmed Patel, Congress president’s Sonia Gandhi’s political secretary, securing a seat in Rajya Sabha. A candidate would require 45 votes to win, given the current strength of the Assembly.

Besides Gohil, Dhiru Bhil would fly to Bengaluru on Sunday and join the others, sources said. It is speculated that these MLAs could be moved to a new location in a couple of days.

However, some Congress MLAs, considered close to Shankersinh Vaghela who recently quit the party but not the Assembly, remained in Gujarat. Prominent among those are Vaghela’s son Mahendrasinh, Jamnagar (Rural) MLA Raghavji Patel and Godhra MLA C K Raulji.

When contacted, Raghavji Patel said, “I am in Jamnagar. Nobody from Congress spoke with me or called me.” Asked if he would resign, he said, “I will take a decision next week.”

