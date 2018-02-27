Gujarat: 12,869 given jobs in last two years, says state government

Gujarat Chief minister Vijay Rupani. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar) Gujarat Chief minister Vijay Rupani. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar)

In the last two years, the Gujarat government had given employment to 12,869 persons in the state, the government said in the Assembly on Monday.

In written replies to questions raised in the Question Hour, the government stated that the total number of unemployed (educated and semi-educated) in the state stood at around 5,37,562.

As per the figures, in the last two years, over seven lakh youths have got employment in the state. However, most of these are jobs in private sector.

The number of jobs in the government sector has come down to 12,869. Narmada district provided most government jobs to the educated and semi-educated youths in the state, the government said. A total of 2,576 youths have got government jobs in Narmada district, it said.

In Navsari, Panchmahals and Kheda districts, nobody got a government job in the last two years, the government said.

In Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar districts, a total of 411 and 1,460 youths, respectively, got government jobs.

Criticising the Gujarat government for failing to give government jobs to youths, the Congress said, “These figures have exposed the state government’s tall claims of being a leader in the country in employment generation.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App