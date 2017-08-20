12 die of swine flu as virus affects 295 more

Twelve more patients suffering from swine flu died in the state on Saturday, of which, four deaths were reported from Ahmedabad where 114 new cases have been registered in the past 24 hours. All over the state, 295 new cases of swine flu have been registered in the past 24 hours.

According to Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) data, on Saturday 15 patients were put on ventilator, 61 on Oxygen, 376 were reported to be stable and 406 patients were discharged.

So far, 254 patients in the state have died due to swine flu.

According to the state government, a total of 1,523 patients are under treatment, with 2,795 cases registered so far. Meanwhile, 2,74,532 houses have been surveyed in the third round of house-to-house survey, in which, 3,967 suspect cases were found and 143 B-category patients were given treatment.

9 screening points set up at Tarnetar Fair

The government has decided to set up nine screening points at the Tarnetar Fair venue in Surendranagar district of Gujarat, to attempt to screen all visitors.

