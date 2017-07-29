Gujarat: 10 more Congress MLAs reach Bengaluru resort as party tries to keep flock together

In a bid to protect them from any form of horse trading ahead of the crucial Rajya Sabha elections scheduled for August 8, the Congress leadership flew in 10 more MLAs from Gujarat to a resort in Bengaluru on Saturday. This after the party had to suffer the resignations of six of its MLAs, three of whom have joined the BJP. Over 30 MLAs of the Congress were rushed Friday night to Bengaluru, capital of a Congress-ruled state.
The Congress had earlier accused the BJP of indulging in horse trading in a bid to weaken the party ahead of the Rajya Sabha and state Assembly elections, scheduled later this year.
Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia told reporters at Ahmadabad airport that it was a question of the security of MLAs and they were being taken to a safe place. Congressmen formed a cordon around the MLAs as they stepped off a bus at the airport around 10.30 pm to board the 11.45 pm flight to Bengaluru on Friday.
Following the resignations, the strength of the Gujarat Assembly has come down to 176 and that of the Congress to 51. A candidate will require 44 votes to win given the current strength of the Assembly. The BJP has 121 MLAs in the House.
While the BJP has nominated Amit Shah, Smriti Irani and Congress-import Balwantsinh Rajput for the three vacant Rajya Sabha seats, the Congress has once again pitched Ahmed Patel, the political secretary to Sonia Gandhi. The cross-voting of some of the Congress MLAs in the presidential election has made the party tense as it sees Patel’s election to Rajya Sabha as a prestige issue.
The desertion of the six MLAs is seen as a direct fallout of the exit of Shankarsinh Vaghela, the party’s tallest leader in the state and the Leader of the Opposition. Vaghela, who was keen to be nominated as the party’s chief ministerial nominee in the Assembly election, announced his resignation from the party on the occasion of his birthday.
Earlier Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, “Crores of rupees have been spent in horse-trading in Gujarat by the BJP. One Congress Gujarat MLA Punabhai Gamit has said he was offered Rs. 10 crore by the BJP to join hands with them.” The accusation was laughed off by senior BJP leadership. Congress also said that its MLAs in the state were threatened, coerced and bribed and were no longer feeling safe in their own state.
The move to safeguard their MLAs or locking them up in one particular place under the watchful eyes of the party is not a new practice. However, it has emerged as a trend in recent past. Most recently, over a hundred AIADMK legislators were also taken to a resort to stop them from joining the opposition rival camp within the same party, with beefed up security measures in and around the retreat where they received four-star luxury treatment.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Jul 29, 2017 at 10:38 amKhajuria and Hajuria is still going on. Gujarat poletics is same as it was before 20 years!!Reply
- Jul 29, 2017 at 10:33 amCongress cannot keep their sheep like this if sheep wants to get slaughtered by Feku56-Tadipaar Amit. Congress should recall in 1978 sheep in Andhra and Karnataka went in look out of pasture to Vengal Rao and Devraj Urs but voters sent new sheep to Congress so don't keep the fence locked let any sheep wants to be served as biryani in the harem of Feku56-Tadipaar Amit let it goReply
- Jul 29, 2017 at 10:20 amThe way bjp is doing politics it's killing democracy. It is time opposition should unite and defeat the designs of bjp to save the nationReply
- Jul 29, 2017 at 10:40 amBJP is supported by public. Public may change if required. I am atleast happy since four years we have not heared any SCAM.Reply
- Jul 29, 2017 at 10:51 amWhat are you smoking. Media was full of news about BJP scams since last 3 weeks in Jharkhand - Forestland Scam, Medical/Hospital Scam in Kerala BJP leader involved. Graft related to Trust involving venkaiya Naidu, hydep Power scam of Kiran Rijiju realtives and many more like Vyapam, lalit Gate. In fact BJP Governments are involved in more scams than any other government in past.
- Jul 29, 2017 at 10:57 amIf you are telling that you have not heard of any scam, then you are either in deep coma or in deep sleep.
- Jul 29, 2017 at 10:40 amBJP is just doing what Cong was doing since independence.... but there is a difference as Cong was p ering and selling the country while BJP is trying to undo all the wrong done by the Cong and trying to my country.Reply
- Jul 29, 2017 at 11:03 amWhat do you mean by "my country" ? India is not your father's legacy. Congress is not in such practice of horse-trading. If they have done so, it would be Congress government in Goa (as they won 17/40), Manipur and even in Chhattisgarh (BJP 49/90, Congress 39/90)
- Jul 29, 2017 at 10:07 amIntelligent move. If Congress had acted fast in Goa and Manipur right after the election results then we had Congress Government in Goa and Manipur where congress won far more seat than BJP. BJP even its Chief Minister and most of cabinet ministers lost in Goa still form Government with biggest fraud.Reply
- Jul 29, 2017 at 10:06 amThis type of drama happens in all parties.shame,shame.Reply
- Load More Comments