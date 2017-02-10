Guinness world record for making the tallest sand castle goes to Sudarsan Pattnaik

Famous sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik accepting the certificate for holding the Guinness record with world’s tallest sand castle. (Source: Twitter/@sudarsansan) Famous sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik accepting the certificate for holding the Guinness record with world’s tallest sand castle. (Source: Twitter/@sudarsansan)

Famous sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on Friday created a Guinness World Record by building the World’s tallest sand castle which is 48 feet and 8 inch (14.84 metre) at the Puri beach in Puri. Sudarsan has broken the record of 45 feet and 10 inch sand castle which was created in USA, a Guinness World Records official said.

After verifying all the criteria of the sand castle, the official of Guinness World Records Swapnil Dangarikar presented a certificate to Sudarsan for the achievement.

Odisha Chief Secretary of AP Padhi inaugurated the castle and Additional Chief Secretary R Balakrishnnan, Puri District Collector Arabind Agrawal and Director Tourism Nitin Bhanudas Jawale were present on the occasion.

Sudarsan and his 45 students took about 9 days to prepare this sculpture. The sand sculpture was built with theme of World Peace. “We are happy after breaking the previous Guinness world record. This achievement will encourage me to touch new milestones,” Sudarsan said.

The previous Guinness record was reserved in the name of American artist Ted Siebert, who had built a 13.97 metre high (45 ft) sand castle at Miami beach in 2015.